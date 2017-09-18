FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fir Tree to pursue strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fir Tree to pursue strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Fir Tree Partners announces intention to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.

* Fir Tree Partners​ - has retained an investment bank to provide it with financial advice regarding certain strategic alternatives for UPL

* ‍fir Tree Partners announces intention to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives for Ultra Petroleum Corp.​

* ‍Fir Tree says it has direct control over about 18.53 pct of common shares and total economic interest in about 22.12 pct of common shares of Ultra Petroleum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.