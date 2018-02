BRIEF-Fireeye Qtrly GAAP Loss Per Share $0.42

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fireeye Inc:

* FIREEYE QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.42; QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01; QTRLY REVENUE $202.3 MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $193.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FIREEYE QTRLY BILLINGS $242.2 MILLION, UP 9 PERCENT

* FIREEYE QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 66 PERCENT VERSUS 65 PERCENT; QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 75 PERCENT VERSUS 74 PERCENT

* FIREEYE SEES Q1 TOTAL REVENUE $192 MILLION TO $197 MILLION; SEES Q1 BILLINGS $165 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* FIREEYE SEES Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 TO $0.06; SEES Q1 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF ABOUT 74 PERCENT

* FIREEYE SEES 2018 REVENUE $815 MILLION TO $825 MILLION; SEES 2018 BILLINGS $810 MILLION TO $830 MILLION

* FIREEYE SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.00 AND $0.04; SEES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 1 PERCENT AND 2 PERCENT

* FIREEYE SEES 2018 CAPEX BETWEEN $35 MILLION AND $40 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05, REVENUE VIEW $186.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02, REVENUE VIEW $799.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S