BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty fully repaid $25 million, 7.5% SSN before maturity date

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. announces significantly accretive corporate transactions and single family home update

* Firm Capital American Realty - has fully repaid $25 million, 7.5% SSN well before December 31, 2017 maturity date​

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - ‍will commence repayment of $17.3 million, 7.0% convertible unsecured debentures from ongoing home sales​

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners-entered 3 conditional all cash agreements with 1 unrelated third party to dispose its Florida mini-multi portfolio

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - deal for ‍ for approximately $4.2 million, proceeds generated will be used for repayment of debentures​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: