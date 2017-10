Oct 25 (Reuters) - FIRST ABU DHABI BANK

* Q3 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.61 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END SEPT CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 379 BILLION DIRHAMS‍​

* Q3 GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 3.18 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 3.35 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-SEPT 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STAND AT 18 PERCENT

* AS OF END-SEPT NET LOANS AND ADVANCES UP 2 PERCENT TO 328 BILLION