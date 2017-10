BRIEF-First American Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Oct 26 (Reuters) - First American Financial Corp

* First American Financial reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $1.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍average revenue per order up 7 percent​

* ‍personnel costs were $421.8 million in Q3, an increase of $12.5 million, or 3 percent, compared with same quarter of 2016​

‍​Pension termination completed resulting in a $152.4 million expense, or 89 cents per diluted share in quarter