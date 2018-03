March 2 (Reuters) - First Bancorp:

* FIRST BANCORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* FIRST BANCORP SAYS REQUIRES ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE, ADDITIONAL TIME TO AUDIT, CERTAIN ITEMS WITH RESPECT TO CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source text (bit.ly/2oKl3sW) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)