Oct 24 (Reuters) - First Bancshares Inc

* First Bancshares announces commencement of common stock offering

* First Bancshares - ‍announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of approximately $45 million of shares of its common stock to public​

* First Bancshares - ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund cash portion of purchase price for co's acquisition of southwest banc shares inc​