BRIEF-First Brothers unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property and to take out loans

Sept 26 (Reuters) - First Brothers Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based real estate property in middle November, at an undisclosed price

* Says unit plans to take out loan of 900 million yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd. on Sept. 27, with term of 15 years

* Says unit plans to take out loan of 1.05 billion yen from SEIBU SHINKIN BANK on Sept. 29, with term of 50 years

* Says loans will be used to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MTJf9P; goo.gl/a2ApmY

