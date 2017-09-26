FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First Brothers unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property and to take out loans
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-First Brothers unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property and to take out loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - First Brothers Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based real estate property in middle November, at an undisclosed price

* Says unit plans to take out loan of 900 million yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd. on Sept. 27, with term of 15 years

* Says unit plans to take out loan of 1.05 billion yen from SEIBU SHINKIN BANK on Sept. 29, with term of 50 years

* Says loans will be used to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MTJf9P; goo.gl/a2ApmY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.