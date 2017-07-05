FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First capital realty announces C$300 mln offering of series U senior unsecured debentures
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-First capital realty announces C$300 mln offering of series U senior unsecured debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc:

* First Capital realty announces c$300 million offering of series u senior unsecured debentures

* First capital realty inc - debentures, which will be issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of 3.753% per annum and will mature on july 12, 2027

* First capital realty inc - debentures will be issued pursuant to company’s trust indenture dated june 21, 2005

* First capital realty -net proceeds to be used to repay amounts outstanding on co’s unsecured revolving credit facility, for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

