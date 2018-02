Feb 13 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc:

* FIRST CAPITAL REALTY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING FFO PER SHARE C$0.293

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.298

* ‍EXPECT OFFO GROWTH PER SHARE WILL CONTINUE TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL SAME PROPERTY NOI $93.9 MILLION VERSUS $91.9​ MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: