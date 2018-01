BRIEF-First CCC Branded Stores To Be Opened In Middle East In H1 2019

Jan 17 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH APPAREL FZCO, COMPANY BASED IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* FRANCHISE AGREEMENT CONCERNS SALE OF CCC PRODUCTS IN 6 COUNTRIES FROM MIDDLE EAST

* UNDER AGREEMENT PARTIES AGREED TO OPEN AT LEAST 60 STORES OPERATING UNDER CCC BRAND BY 2023 IN THESE COUNTRIES

* CO‘S PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD IN SAUDI ARABIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, KUWAIT, OMAN, QATAR AND BAHRAIN

* EXPANSION OF CO‘S SALES NETWORK AND OPENING OF FIRST SHOPS IS PLANNED IN H1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)