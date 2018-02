BRIEF-First Choice Bancorp To Acquire Pacific Commerce Bancorp

Feb 26 (Reuters) - First Choice Bancorp:

* FIRST CHOICE BANCORP TO ACQUIRE PACIFIC COMMERCE BANCORP

* FIRST CHOICE BANCORP - DEAL FOR $110.4 MILLION, OR $11.54 PER SHARE

* FIRST CHOICE BANCORP - ‍EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* FIRST CHOICE BANCORP - ‍PACIFIC COMMERCE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE A FIXED RATIO OF 0.46531 SHARES OF FIRST CHOICE COMMON STOCK​

* FIRST CHOICE BANCORP - ‍EXISTING FIRST CHOICE SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 63.5% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMBINED COMPANY​