Jan 31 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc:

* FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.53

* EARNINGS IN Q4 OF 2017 HAS INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $25.8 MILLION ON RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAXES DUE TO TAX ACT

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY 0.6 PERCENT, TO $274.8 MILLION FROM Q3 OF 2017