Dec 18 (Reuters) - First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company:

* FIRST CITIZENS BANK AND HOMEBANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCE MERGER AGREEMENT

* FIRST-CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO - CASH CONSIDERATION OF $15.03 TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF HOMEBANCORP FOR EACH SHARE OF HOMEBANCORP'S COMMON STOCK​