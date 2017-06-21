FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with Cobalt One
June 21, 2017 / 6:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with Cobalt One

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - First Cobalt

* First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with cobalt one

* Under proposal, First Cobalt would acquire all of outstanding common shares of Cobalt One

* Deal would result in shareholders of Cobalt One holding about 60% of equity in merged entity

* Shareholders of First Cobalt would hold remaining 40% of equity in merged entity

* Proposal delivered suggests Cobalt One to maintain TSXV listing, seek to obtain secondary listing on ASX of chess depositary interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

