BRIEF-First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with Cobalt One

June 21 (Reuters) - First Cobalt

* First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with cobalt one

* Under proposal, First Cobalt would acquire all of outstanding common shares of Cobalt One

* Deal would result in shareholders of Cobalt One holding about 60% of equity in merged entity

* Shareholders of First Cobalt would hold remaining 40% of equity in merged entity

* Proposal delivered suggests Cobalt One to maintain TSXV listing, seek to obtain secondary listing on ASX of chess depositary interests