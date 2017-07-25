BRIEF-‍First Financial Bancorp, Mainsource Financial Group to merge

July 25 (Reuters) - First Financial Bancorp
* Press release - top-performing Midwest community banking organizations announce agreement to merge
* First Financial Bancorp - deal for approximately $1.0 billion
* Says First Financial Bancorp, Mainsource Financial Group Inc announced signing of a definitive merger agreement
* First Financial Bancorp - first financial expects transaction to be accretive to 2018 diluted earnings per share by $0.09 or 5 pct
* First Financial Bancorp - once merger is complete, Claude Davis will transition into role of executive chairman for a three-year term
* First Financial Bancorp - shareholders of mainsource will receive 1.3875 common shares of co's common stock for each share of mainsource common stock
* First Financial Bancorp - co's shareholders will own approximately 63 pct of combined company and mainsource shareholders will own approximately 37 pct
* First Financial Bancorp - once merger is complete, Archie Brown will assume role of president and chief executive officer
* First Financial Bancorp - new combined company will operate as First Financial Bank and will be headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio
* First Financial Bancorp - Davis will transition to non-executive chairman in 2021
* Says mainsource Bank, a unit of Mainsource, will merge into First Financial Bank, a unit of First Financial
* First Financial - first Financial expects deal to be accretive to total 2019 diluted EPS by $0.17 or 9 pct, excluding estimated restructuring charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: