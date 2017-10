BRIEF-First Financial Bankshares to buy Commercial Bancshares for $59.4 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - First Financial Bankshares Inc

* First Financial Bankshares to acquire Commercial Bancshares Inc, Kingwood, Texas

* Anticipates acquisition consideration will consist solely of co’s common stock totaling $59.4 million​

* Prior to closing, Commercial Bancshares Inc expects to pay a special dividend of approximately $15.6 million to its shareholders​

* To acquire Commercial Bancshares Inc and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial State Bank, Kingwood, Texas​