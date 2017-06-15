FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
June 15, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Community 1st Bank-

* First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank

* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate

* First Foundation - at closing, transaction is expected to be about 2.5% dilutive to co's tangible book value per share with an estimated tangible book value earn-back period of 3.6 years

* First Foundation Inc - upon closing of transaction, community 1st bank will be merged with and into first foundation bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

