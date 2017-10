BRIEF-First Global ‍provides update on developments in connection with its litigation with Fountain Asset Corp​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - First Global Data Ltd

* First Global provides update on litigation and files fresh as amended statement of claim against various parties

* First Global Data Ltd - ‍provides an update on following developments in connection with its litigation with Fountain Asset Corp​

* First Global Data Ltd - ‍“company is vigorously defending application​”

* First Global Data Ltd - ‍commenced an action, by way of a fresh as amended statement of claim initially issued in court, against Fountain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: