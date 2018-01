Jan 10 (Reuters) - First Internet Bancorp:

* FIRST INTERNET BANCORP- ESTIMATES VALUE OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET TO BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $1.8 MILLION IN Q4 DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* FIRST INTERNET BANCORP - ESTIMATED IMPACT ON Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF ABOUT $0.22 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2AO9pBc) Further company coverage: