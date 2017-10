Oct 26 (Reuters) - First Merchants Corp

* First Merchants Corporation announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $72.3 million versus $55.8 million​