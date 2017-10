BRIEF-First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. increases dividend

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First Mid-illinois Bancshares Inc :

* First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. increases dividend

* Says ‍board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.34 per share​

* First Mid-Illinois Bancshares-‍declared semi-annual dividend of $0.34 per share represents $0.02, or 6.3 pct increase from previous semi-annual dividend​

* First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc - ‍ dividend represents a $0.02, or 6.3 pct increase from previous semi-annual dividend​