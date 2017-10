Sept 14 (Reuters) - FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LTD:

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 NET PREMIUM WRITTEN OF $55.5 MILLION VERSUS $54.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF $4.9 MILLION VERSUS $2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FROM THE PROFITS OF THE GROUP FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 Source: bit.ly/2wYnez7 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)