Oct 2 (Reuters) - First Mutual Holdings Ltd

* AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN FMHL AND NSSA PURSUANT TO WHICH NSSA WILL ACQUIRE FMHL’S ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN RAINBOW TOURISM GROUP ‍​

* AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF 373.3 MILLION SHARES, 19.957% SHAREHOLDING IN RTG, AT A PRICE OF US$0.009275 PER SHARE‍​