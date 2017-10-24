FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First National Financial reports qtrly ‍shr $0.96​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 10:15 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-First National Financial reports qtrly ‍shr $0.96​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp

* First National Financial Corp reports third quarter 2017 results, declares special common share dividend

* First National Financial Corp - ‍announced a special common share dividend in amount of $1.25 per share​

* First National Financial Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.96​

* First National Financial Corp qtrly ‍revenue up 4 pct to $284.3 million from $273.8 million in 2016 Q3​

* First National Financial Corp - ‍for remainder of 2017 and into 2018, anticipates continued lower seasonal origination in residential segment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.