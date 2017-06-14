FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Pacific Co says MPIC and PCEV entered into Beacon acquisition agreement
June 14, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Pacific Co says MPIC and PCEV entered into Beacon acquisition agreement

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd :

* MPIC(‍Metro Pacific Investments Corp​) and PCEV(PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures) entered into beacon acquisition agreement

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of 21.8 billion pesos

* MPIC and placing agent entered into Meralco placing agreement

* MPIC intends to apply net proceeds from placing of about 12.5 billion pesos for funding Beacon acquisition

* Pursuant to placing agreement MPIC agreed to sell Meralco placing shares to purchasers procured at price of php250.00 per share in Meralco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

