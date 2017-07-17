FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 days ago
BRIEF-First Property establishes GBP 180 mln fund to invest in UK office property
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-First Property establishes GBP 180 mln fund to invest in UK office property

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - First Property Group Plc

* First property establishes new GBP 180 million fund to invest in UK office property

* Fund has a term of seven years and is mandated to invest in office blocks and business parks across England

* Fund closed its first round of funding on 14 July 2017 with equity commitments of GBP 182 million,

* Second closing with additional equity commitments is expected later this year

* Has now raised some GBP 250 million of equity commitments from third parties since referendum on 23 June 2016

* Total assets under management, including group properties, are therefore expected to grow from GBP 477 million to in excess of GBP 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

