Feb 20 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* FIRST QUANTUM - OFFERING AMOUNT OF $1.5 BILLION INCREASED TO $1.85 BILLION, COMPRISED OF $850 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND $1 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: