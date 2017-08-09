BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Ltd - announced its intention to suspend operations at its Ravensthorpe nickel operation

Aug 9 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - announced its intention to suspend operations at its Ravensthorpe nickel operation, in Western Australia

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - anticipated that full care and maintenance will be in effect by early October 2017 for ravensthorpe nickel operation ​

* First Quantum Minerals-cost to suspend operations, enter care, maintenance is estimated at $10 million with subsequent annual maintenance of about $5 million

* First Quantum Minerals - ‍intention to place ravensthore nickel operation on care and maintenance at beginning of sept 2017 due to low nickel price​

* ‍restart cost for Ravensthorpe nickel operation, should favorable conditions prevail, is estimated at $10 million​