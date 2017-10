Oct 20 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says has signed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks​

* New facility comprises a $700 million term loan facility, and a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, maturing on December 31, 2020​

* New facility replaces existing $1.875 billion facility​