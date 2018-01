Jan 17 (Reuters) - First Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Q4 GROSS REVENUE S$28.6 MILLION, UP 5.8%

* ‍DISTRIBUTION OF 2.15 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE FOR 4Q 2017 ​

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$28 MILLION, UP 4.9 PERCENT