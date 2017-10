Oct 23 (Reuters) - First Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ‍Q3 gross revenue S$27.8 million, up 3.3%​

* ‍Qtrly net property income S$27.5 million versus S$26.6 million

* Qtrly distribution per unit 2.14 cts versus 2.12‍ cts