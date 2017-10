BRIEF-First Republic Bank reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.14

Oct 13 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank

* First Republic reports strong third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 revenue rose 20.1 percent to $670.3 million

* First Republic Bank - qtrly ‍net interest income was $551.0 million for quarter, up 19.6% compared to Q3 a year ago​

* First Republic Bank - ‍loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $59.5 billion at September 30, 2017, up 19.3% compared to a year ago​

* First Republic Bank - ‍noninterest income was $119.3 million for quarter, up 22.7% compared to Q3 a year ago​

* First Republic Bank - ‍net charge-offs for quarter $655,000, or less than 1 basis point of average loans​

* First Republic Bank - qtrly ‍provision for loan losses totaled $10.1 million

* First Republic Bank- ‍tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2017 was $38.90​

* First Republic Bank - ‍net interest margin was 3.09 percent compared to 3.16 percent for prior quarter​

* First Republic Bank - ‍net interest margin was 3.09 percent compared to 3.16 percent for prior quarter​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $723.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S