Aug 11 (Reuters) - First Resources Ltd

* Achieved a 127.5% surge in net profit to $71.6 million for six months ended 30 june 2017

* HY sales $328.8 million versus $248.5 million

* Declared an interim dividend of 1.25 singapore cents per share

* Expects yield to strengthen in h2 as result of continued recovery from effects of el nino and typical seasonality pattern in production