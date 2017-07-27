BRIEF-First Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.50

July 27 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc
* First Solar, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 sales $623 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Solar Inc - raise 2017 revenue, eps, operating cash flow and net cash guidance
* First Solar Inc - quarterly bookings of 1.5gw(dc) and new year-to-date bookings of 2.1gw(dc)
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $2.20
* First Solar Inc - sees 2017 net sales $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion
* First Solar Inc - sees fy non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.50
* First Solar Inc - sees 2017 eps $1.55 to $2.20
* First Solar Inc - sees fy capital expenditures $400 million to $500 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S