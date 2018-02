Feb 21 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc:

* FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 200MWAC SOLAR PLANT IN TWIGGS COUNTY, GA.

* FIRST SOLAR INC - WAS AWARDED INSTALLATION AS PART OF A 525MWAC REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR GEORGIA POWER‘S RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE

* FIRST SOLAR INC - CONSTRUCTION OF SOLAR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN NOVEMBER 2018

* FIRST SOLAR INC - 200MWAC POWER PLANT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE MORE THAN 450 GWH OF ELECTRICITY ANNUALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: