Feb 8 (Reuters) - First Sponsor Group Ltd:

* DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.2 CENTS PER SHARE (NOT 60 CENTS PER SHARE, REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS)

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE S$180.3 MILLION VERSUS S$23.7 MILLION

* ‍QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF CO S$42.7 MILLION VERSUS S$72.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: