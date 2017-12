Dec 7 (Reuters) - First Sponsor Group Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ART-INVEST REAL ESTATE FUNDS GMBH​

* FSCT DE PROPERTY 1 GMBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY IN GERMANY FROM ART-INVEST REAL ESTATE FUNDS GMBH FOR 79.4 MILLION EUROS​