Jan 30 (Reuters) - First Us Bancshares Inc:

* FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* FIRST US BANCSHARES - PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $7.3 MILLION FOR Q4 2017 VERSUS $7.1 MILLION FOR Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: