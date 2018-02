Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY - APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA PIANALTO TO BOARD; INCREASING SIZE OF BOARD FROM 13 TO 14 MEMBERS - SEC FILING​

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - ‍BOARD TOOK ACTION TO TERMINATE EXECUTIVE SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM, INCLUDING FOR 2017​

* FIRSTENERGY-‍FOR 2018, SUBSEQUENT YRS, EXPECTED THAT SENIOR OFFICERS WILL PARTICIPATE IN ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE PLAN THAT APPLIES TO OTHER EMPLOYEES​