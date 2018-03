March 5 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp:

* ‍MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM​

* ‍ABOUT 200,000 CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN RESTORED SINCE STORM FIRST HIT​

* ‍CURRENTLY, APPROXIMATELY 35,000 CUSTOMERS REMAIN OUT OF SERVICE, WITH MOST DAMAGE BEING IN EASTON AND STROUDSBURG AREAS​

* ‍MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: