a month ago
BRIEF-FirstEnergy says undertaking over $600 mln in transmission projects in Pennsylvania
July 12, 2017 / 6:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-FirstEnergy says undertaking over $600 mln in transmission projects in Pennsylvania

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp:

* FirstEnergy launches Grid Modernization Program in Pennsylvania

* Undertaking more than $600 million in transmission projects through 2018

* Will pursue approximately 336 projects through next year to modernize or replace transmission lines, among other services

* Will build projects through new transmission affiliate company, Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC

* FirstEnergy to replace existing 230-kV line in Northcentral Pennsylvania with new structures, at cost of about $64.2 million

* Initial projects will focus on rebuilding transmission lines and reinforcing key substations on 230-kilovolt network

* Transmission projects through 2018 is in company's Pennsylvania Electric Company and Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed) service areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

