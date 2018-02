Feb 16 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY TO DEACTIVATE PLEASANTS POWER STATION IN WEST VIRGINIA

* SAYS ‍1,300-MEGAWATT PLANT IN WEST VIRGINIA​ WILL BE SOLD OR CLOSED ON JANUARY 1, 2019

* SAYS ‍DECISION TO DEACTIVATE PLANT IMPACTS APPROXIMATELY 190 EMPLOYEES​

* SAYS UNIT NOTIFIED PJM INTERCONNECTION OF ITS PLAN TO DEACTIVATE COAL-FIRED PLEASANTS POWER STATION IN WILLOW ISLAND, WEST VIRGINIA​