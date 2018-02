Feb 14 (Reuters) - Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc :

* FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND HOLDING HIGHTAIL ACQUIRED BY OPEN TEXT CORP.

* FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND INC - ‍CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE RECEIVING $5 MILLION TO $6 MILLION IN PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF COMPANY TO OPENTEXT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: