Oct 13 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE​

* ‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE

* ‍FIRSTRAND IS REQUIRED BY 10 NOVEMBER EITHER TO ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR ALDERMORE​ OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTED TO MAKE AN OFFER​