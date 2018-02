BRIEF-Firstrand Ltd Says ‍Johan Burger Will Retire As Group And Bank CEO

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Firstrand Ltd:

* JOHAN BURGER WILL RETIRE AS GROUP AND BANK CEO, EFFECTIVE 31 MARCH 2018​

* ‍ALAN PULLINGER, CURRENTLY GROUP DEPUTY CEO, IS APPOINTED GROUP AND BANK CEO, EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018​

* ‍MARY VILAKAZI, PREVIOUSLY DEPUTY CEO OF MMI HOLDINGS LIMITED (MMI), IS APPOINTED GROUP AND BANK COO AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 1 JULY ​

* ‍BURGER WILL TRANSITION TO A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018​