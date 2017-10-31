FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FIS Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations
October 31, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-FIS Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* FIS reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $2.198 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - sees full-year 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.38 to $4.43​

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated GAAP revenue flat to down 1 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.28, revenue view $9.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

