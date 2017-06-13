FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fiserv Inc makes cash offer for Monitise Plc
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 13, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fiserv Inc makes cash offer for Monitise Plc

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc:

* Fiserv inc - offer for monitise plc

* Fiserv- ‍have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Fiserv for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Monitise​

* Fiserv- ‍intended that acquisition will be implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under part 26 of companies act​

* Fiserv Inc - ‍under terms of acquisition, each Monitise shareholder will be entitled to receive: 2.9 pence in cash per monitise share​‍​

* Fiserv- ‍offer price values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of monitise at approximately £70 million​

* Fiserv- ‍Monitise directors, who have been so advised by Canaccord Genuity as to financial terms of acquisition, consider terms of acquisition to be fair and reasonable​

* Fiserv Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to complete in Q3 of calendar year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.