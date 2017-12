Dec 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* ‍NOMINATION COMMITTEE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT BOARD MEMBER ØRJAN SVANEVIK WANTS TO STEP DOWN. IT IS NOMINATION COMMITTEE‘S RECOMMENDATION TO EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING THAT KRISTIAN MELHUUS IS ELECTED AS A NEW BOARD MEMBER​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)