BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp posts ‍HY net profit after tax of NZ$81.3 mln
November 20, 2017 / 8:10 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp posts ‍HY net profit after tax of NZ$81.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

* ‍HY net profit after tax was NZ$81.3 million, up 4 percent​

* ‍HY ‍operating revenue was NZ$458.4 million, up 8 percent

* Approved an increased interim dividend of 8.75 nz cents per ordinary share​

* ‍At current exchange rates, company expects FY net profit after tax to be about NZ$185 to NZ$190 million​

* ‍At current exchange rates expect FY operating revenue for FY18 to be approaching NZ$1 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

